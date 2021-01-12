Test your home for radon during the winter months

Many Alabama residents are spending more time inside their homes because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and this means children and adults are exposed to indoor air quality problems that include radon.

January has been designated Radon Action Month. Radon is a naturally occurring radioactive gas that can cause lung cancer; radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer in the United States and the leading cause of lung cancer in nonsmokers.

Radon claims an estimated 21,000 lives in the U.S. a year, according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

"The best time to test for radon is during the colder months when your home is closed and radon levels are likely to build to their highest concentrations,” David Turberville, director of the Office of Radiation Control, Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH), said. “We encourage you to test your home by ordering a radon test kit.”