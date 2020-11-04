The day I visited Alabama’s Great Escape Falls

As I sat there, I saw another drip come down from the front left corner of my Ford Escape’s sunroof. I opened the sliding interior cover and the drip disappeared. Well, actually, it didn’t disappear...it evolved.

I’ve seen a few of the great waterfalls of the world, besides those in Alabama. Those include Akaka Falls in Hawaii, Yosemite Falls, Niagara, Iguazu Falls in Brazil, and now Escape Falls in my truck. I searched for a way to escape Escape Falls, but before I could, the front of my pants was soaked, as well as my truck’s seat.

At Escape Falls, nobody gave me a plastic raincoat like they did at Niagara. I looked like I had, well you know, like I had had an accident that young children and old men sometimes have. I cranked my engine, opened the sunroof and re-shut it, hoping to get a better seal. That’s when the remainder of Escape Falls fell...before I could escape. Have you ever tried to slide over a gearstick and console while dodging a waterfall? As the sunroof (aka rain-roof) flooded my truck, visions of accidently knocking the transmission in gear and plowing through the festival grounds flooded my thoughts!