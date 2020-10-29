theblessingofblocking

Social media has given way to many new ideas. A whole new language has emerged and has given way to communication like never before. Technology has increased to the point were anyone can have a conversation instantly with anyone from across the globe.
This is a good thing if used properly and in its place but sometimes that conversation, text or post can have a negative effect on you emotionally, mentally or even physically. I don’t know about you, but I can be sucked into drama quickly on social media. Sometimes the conversation can be draining on you and your health, especially if you find yourself enthralled in a heated discussion about race, religion, politics or who has the best hamburgers in town.
Have you ever felt the need to block someone or a conversation? Where someone irritated you to the point that you felt you would explode? May I introduce you to the power of, and the blessing of blocking?
As a Christian, should I block someone in my life? Do I have the right to call out those that are causing discord in the community? Should I opt out of the conversations that bring division? Or should I stand for the right?
I have a couple of scriptural references to apply. First, in Second Timothy 4:10 we see that the apostle Paul had issues with a few folks and he called them out: “Demas has deserted me because he loves the things of this life…” In verse 14 he states, “Alexander the coppersmith did me much harm, but the Lord will judge him for what he has done.”
Sometimes there are people that are there just to hinder your walk with God and you have to just let it be. Remove yourself from the equation and let God be God. Block them, block their comments, block their actions, block their thoughts, block their attitudes, and block their negativity in your life. We could lead a more productive happier life if we just blocked those people from having any influence in our lives. This is scriptural.
Then another viewpoint is taken from Numbers 22:32: “Look, I have come to block your way because you are stubbornly resisting me.” This is the story of the talking donkey. Balaam was beating his donkey because he kept stopping in the road and would not go further. It was because the donkey saw an angel that was blocking the path.
Many times in our lives we come to a standstill and get angry because we are not moving in any direction, but maybe in those times we should be thankful that it could be God blocking us from getting into trouble. We want what we want, when we want it and we want it now! Sometimes God will block it for our betterment.
We can’t see it but he knows best. Thank him for the yes and thank him for the no and you, too, can have the blessing of the blocking!
