theblessingofblocking

Social media has given way to many new ideas. A whole new language has emerged and has given way to communication like never before. Technology has increased to the point were anyone can have a conversation instantly with anyone from across the globe.

This is a good thing if used properly and in its place but sometimes that conversation, text or post can have a negative effect on you emotionally, mentally or even physically. I don’t know about you, but I can be sucked into drama quickly on social media. Sometimes the conversation can be draining on you and your health, especially if you find yourself enthralled in a heated discussion about race, religion, politics or who has the best hamburgers in town.

Have you ever felt the need to block someone or a conversation? Where someone irritated you to the point that you felt you would explode? May I introduce you to the power of, and the blessing of blocking?

As a Christian, should I block someone in my life? Do I have the right to call out those that are causing discord in the community? Should I opt out of the conversations that bring division? Or should I stand for the right?