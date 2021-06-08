Thomas Baugh graduates from Campbell University School of Law

Thomas Baugh of Eufaula is among the 166 graduates that Campbell University’s Norman Adrian Wiggins School of Law conferred Juris Doctor degrees this spring.

Baugh was among the Class of 2021 graduates who chose to participate in an in-person ceremony at Red Hat Amphitheater in downtown Raleigh, North Carolina.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper was the commencement speaker. In his speech, Cooper addressed the struggles students have faced throughout the pandemic.

Since its founding in 1976, Campbell Law has developed lawyers who possess moral conviction, social compassion, and professional competence, and who view the law as a calling to serve others.