Thomas to serve on Alabama Community Education Association board

Rhonda Thomas, a second grade teacher at Eufaula Primary School as well as site coordinator for the Eufaula Primary School 21st Century Community Learning Center Afterschool Program, has been named a board member with the Alabama Community Education Association (ACEA) and will serve the southern region.

Thomas attended Troy University where she obtained a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in elementary education, a master’s degree in educational administration and an Educational Leadership Degree in Educational Administration. She is currently pursuing a doctorate in curriculum and instruction.

Her philosophy is that we must be flexible in every aspect of our lives, so that when change is required, we have the necessary elasticity to effect change.