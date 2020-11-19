 Skip to main content
Thursday morning shooting leaves one injured
Thursday morning shooting leaves one injured

A Eufaula man is in critical condition after a shooting Thursday morning, according to the Eufaula Police Department.

Police received a 911 call at about 11:35 a.m. reporting a man shot at  a business at 518 South Eufaula Ave. Responding officers found a 25-year-old male with several gunshot wounds to his upper and lower body, Police Chief Steve Watkins said.

The victim was taken by ambulance to Medical Center Barbour’s Emergency Department for treatment before being transferred to a Columbus, Georgia, hospital in stable but critical condition, Watkins said. There were no other injuries on scene.

The Criminal Investigations Division recovered evidence in the alleged assault and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the CID at 334-687-1200 or the Anonymous Tip Line at 334-687-7100.

