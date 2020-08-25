Tibbs rolls; city council to have all new faces

UPDATED TOTALS
Jack B. Tibbs Jr. won his bid for a third term as Mayor of Eufaula Tuesday night, outdistancing challengers Sara Hamm and L.C. Green.
The final voting tally had Tibbs with 2,075, followed by Hamm with 672 and Green 345.
Tibbs will have an entirely new city council when his new term begins Nov. 2. Founder and owner of StrikeZone Lure Company, Tibbs is Eufaula’s 32nd mayor.
There will be only one runoff, that in District 4 between John Wayne Robinson and Logan Mitchell.
Robinson received 307 votes, while Mitchell garnered 233. Kaloeb Morris missed the runoff with 128 votes.
Ben Garrison defeated incumbent Tony Robertson in District 1, 443-280.
Otis Hill defeated Jeff Robinson – both new candidates after President Johnny A. Knight chose not to seek re-election in District 2. Hill, who retired after 27 years with the Eufaula City Schools Board of Education, beat Robinson, 415-275.
Marvin Brown was the only candidate for District 3, which had been held by Lucious Cobbs. Cobbs decided not to seek re-election.
Wes Register defeated incumbent Barbara C. Flurry in District 5, 316-181, while Rosalind Skipper Rice finished third with 114.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!