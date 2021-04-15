 Skip to main content
Tom Clements named as Athletic Director, head football coach at Lakeside
Tom Clements named as Athletic Director, head football coach at Lakeside

Tom Clements

The Lakeside School is excited to announce that Tom Clements has been chosen as the next Athletic Director and head varsity football coach.

Coach Clements has nearly 20 years of coaching experience in football, basketball and baseball. He is a native of Eufaula where he has served our community through mentoring our youth on many levels.

By the time Clements was 26, he had 100 wins in two different sports. The experience he brings to the position is invaluable. Tom is a graduate of Troy University where he received his bachelor's degree in social science.

Most recently, Clements’s teams were AISA Class A and Class AAA Varsity Boys Basketball State Runners Up in 2016 and 2018 respectively. In 2020, his team won the AISA Class AA Boys Basketball State Championship, and he was selected as AISA coach of the year.

“Tom is the right man for the job," said Head of School Dr. John Mehaffey. “After a lengthy search involving over 25 applicants from five states, I know we have the best person to lead our athletic program. Tom’s resume speaks for itself as does his extensive experience as a coach and administrator. I look forward to working with Coach Clements to continue the long tradition of academic and athletic excellence at The Lakeside School.

"I would also like to thank our outgoing Athletic Director, Josh McConnell, for his service to our school and our students, and we wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

Clements is enthusiastic about his position, stating, “I am more than thrilled to begin the next phase of my career at The Lakeside School. Lakeside feels like home, and I cannot wait to get on campus with our student athletes to get started.”

