Tomorrow can be great

Do you eagerly look forward to each new day? Or is today so bad you dread the tomorrows stampeding your way?
Could it be that to experience more of God’s miracles in our future we need to consecrate our lives today?
God often instructed His people to consecrate (set apart) themselves immediately before He performed a miracle in their midst. For example, the day before the Israelites were to enter the Promised Land, Joshua, Israel’s leader, said to the people, “Consecrate yourselves, for tomorrow the Lord will do wonders among you” (Joshua 3:5 ESV).
Do you want God to do wonders in your life? In your marriage? In your church? In your country? Me, too. So … where do we begin?
We could begin by asking God to help us desire Him more than we desire anyone or anything else. We could pray that our yearning for Him would be so strong that we choose to separate ourselves from sinful activities, desires, thoughts and relationships.
To set our lives apart for God, we need the Holy Spirit’s help to answer some tough questions: What relationships (in person or online) do we need to give up? Do we spend too much time on social media, playing video games – or indulging in gambling or pornography? What occupies our thoughts? Who do we need to forgive? What other habits do we allow to compromise our relationship with God and those who are important to us? And finally, are we willing to do whatever it takes to change?
The enemy will try to weaken our resolve. If we fully trust Christ to change us, however, we’ll persevere. In fact, Christ’s power to transform us is the only way we can persevere. We are most certainly doomed to fail if we rely solely on our pulling-ourselves-up-by-our-bootstraps efforts.
Imagine what God could do with our consecrated hearts and lives. Think about how your life will testify of the wonders God has done in you. Consider the difference you could make in your community. Picture all the ways God might use you when you’re wholeheartedly committed to Him.
The regrets we avoid (included in our relationships) in 2021, alone, would make it worth sticking to our resolve to live this way. And when we experience less guilt, we may be surprised by how much our mood improves.
Can you see the benefits of consecrating your heart and life (regarding your choices and dreams) to God?
Imagine if we spend all of 2021 consecrating ourselves so we can make better choices. Then, instead of dreading our tomorrows, we’ll look forward to 2022 with hope-filled expectation.
Sheryl H. Boldt is the author of the blog, www.TodayCanBeDifferent.net. Connect with her at SherylHBoldt@gmail.com.