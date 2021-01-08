Tomorrow can be great

Do you eagerly look forward to each new day? Or is today so bad you dread the tomorrows stampeding your way?

Could it be that to experience more of God’s miracles in our future we need to consecrate our lives today?

God often instructed His people to consecrate (set apart) themselves immediately before He performed a miracle in their midst. For example, the day before the Israelites were to enter the Promised Land, Joshua, Israel’s leader, said to the people, “Consecrate yourselves, for tomorrow the Lord will do wonders among you” (Joshua 3:5 ESV).

Do you want God to do wonders in your life? In your marriage? In your church? In your country? Me, too. So … where do we begin?

We could begin by asking God to help us desire Him more than we desire anyone or anything else. We could pray that our yearning for Him would be so strong that we choose to separate ourselves from sinful activities, desires, thoughts and relationships.