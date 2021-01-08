 Skip to main content
Troy University announces Chancellor's List for Fall Semester/Term 2
Troy University is pleased to announce students who have been named to the Chancellor's List for the Fall Semester and Term 2 of the 2020-2021 academic year. Full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who earn a grade point average of 4.0 qualify for the Chancellor's List. The Fall Semester includes students at the Troy, Ala., campus. Term 2 includes students at TROY's campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, Ala., along with locations outside of Alabama and online.

Local students on the list include:

  • Jason Loftin

  • Monica Williams

  • Joel Miller

  • Madison McCullough

  • Susanne Hudspeth

  • Kirstyn Wiggins

  • Karley Wortz

  • Jacob Boyce

About Troy University

Troy University is a public, historic, international university with 22,500 students and 154,000 alumni. Students choose TROY for its quality academic programs, reasonable costs and availability of financial aid, outstanding faculty, and flexible in-class and online class offerings. Students on the Troy, Ala. campus enjoy a traditional college experience, while adult students are the centers of attention at campuses in Dothan, Montgomery and Phenix City, Ala., as well as at locations around the world and online.

