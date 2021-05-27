 Skip to main content
Troy University announces Chancellor's List for Spring Semester/Term 4
  • Updated
TROY —Troy University recently announced students who have been named to the Chancellor’s List for the spring semester and Term 4 of the 2020-2021 academic year.

Full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who earn a grade point average of 4.0 qualify for the Chancellor’s List. The spring semester includes students at the Troy campus. Term 4 includes students at Troy’s campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, along with locations outside of Alabama and online.

Local students named to the Chancellor’s list include:

Jason Loftin

Yolanda Floyd

Bailey Bennett

Whitney Dawkins

Destinee Mahone

Susanne Hudspeth

Kirstyn Wiggins

Karley Wortz

Troy University is a public, historic, international university with 22,500 students and 154,000 alumni.

