Troy University announces Chancellor's List for Spring Semester/Term 4

TROY —Troy University recently announced students who have been named to the Chancellor’s List for the spring semester and Term 4 of the 2020-2021 academic year.

Full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who earn a grade point average of 4.0 qualify for the Chancellor’s List. The spring semester includes students at the Troy campus. Term 4 includes students at Troy’s campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, along with locations outside of Alabama and online.