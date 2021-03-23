 Skip to main content
Troy University announces Chancellor's List, Foundation Scholars
Troy University is pleased to announce students who have been named to the Chancellor's List for Term 3 of the 2020-2021 academic year.

Full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who earn a grade point average of 4.0 qualify for the Chancellor's List. Term 3 includes students at TROY's campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, along with students outside of Alabama and online.

Local students named to the Chancellor's List include:

  • Kianna Bouyer

  • Dylan Mauldin

The TROY Foundation provides stewardship for a number of scholarships which are established through the generosity of private donors to assist TROY students in their educational pursuits. Local students who received scholarships include:

  • Bailey Bennett

  • Kirstyn Wiggins

