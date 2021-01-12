 Skip to main content
Troy University announces Provost's List for Fall Semester/Term 2
TROY - Troy University recently announced students who have been named to the Provost's List for the Fall Semester and Term 2 of the 2020-2021 academic year.

Full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who have a grade point average of at least 3.65 qualify for the Provost's List. The Fall Semester includes students at the Troy, Ala., campus. Term 2 includes students at Troy's campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, along with locations outside of Alabama and online.

Local students on the list include:

  • Bailey Brannan

  • Bailey Bennett

  • Macy Crawford

  • Kimberly Daniels

  • Annalee Ludlam

