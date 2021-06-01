Troy University announces Provost's List for Spring Semester/Term 4

Troy University has announced students who have been named to the Provost’s List for the spring semester and Term 4 of the 2020-2021 academic year.

Full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who have a grade point average of at least 3.65 qualify for the Provost’s List.

The spring semester includes students at the Troy campus.

Term 4 includes students at Troy’s campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, along with locations outside of Alabama and online.

Local students named to the list include:

Logan Ferrebee

Breanna McCray

Jessica Turner

Brooks Weeks

Monica Williams

John Abbott