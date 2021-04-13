 Skip to main content
Tyson Foods helps sponsors annual Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt
Tyson Foods helps sponsors annual Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt

041421-euf-easter-p1

The Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt is an annual community event where kids ages 3-10 are able to hunt Easter eggs by light of a flashlight and also get a visit from the Easter Bunny.

 TYSON FOODS/EUFAULA PARKS AND REC

Tyson Foods’ Eufaula facility helped to sponsor this year’s annual Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt hosted by the Eufaula Parks and Recreation department.

The hunt was held on Friday, April 2, and children ages 3 to 10 were invited to join the fun. The Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt was held just after dark in Old Creek Town Park, and the Easter Bunny also visited the event.

“Eufaula Parks & Recreation’s mission has always been to enhance the quality of life of our community and provide fun and safe recreational programs for all ages,” said Jennifer Lunsford, event supervisor/coordinator at Eufaula Community Center. “Because we rely on the support of our business community to complete this mission, donations like Tyson Foods’ are more than appreciated. Their donation to the annual Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt ensures we can continue to provide a fun, free event for the youth of Eufaula.

“Thank you, Tyson Foods, for being a part of this long-standing Easter tradition and supporting our mission to provide for this community.”

Jessica Dean, senior administrative assistant at Tyson Foods, said, “Tyson Foods is proud to support Eufaula’s Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt for the first time and play a part in bringing this fun event to life for kids and their families. We look forward to continuing to support our community in the coming year.”

In addition to helping sponsor the event, a handful of team members also volunteered their time to assist.

