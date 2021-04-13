Tyson Foods helps sponsors annual Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt

Tyson Foods’ Eufaula facility helped to sponsor this year’s annual Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt hosted by the Eufaula Parks and Recreation department.

The hunt was held on Friday, April 2, and children ages 3 to 10 were invited to join the fun. The Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt was held just after dark in Old Creek Town Park, and the Easter Bunny also visited the event.

“Eufaula Parks & Recreation’s mission has always been to enhance the quality of life of our community and provide fun and safe recreational programs for all ages,” said Jennifer Lunsford, event supervisor/coordinator at Eufaula Community Center. “Because we rely on the support of our business community to complete this mission, donations like Tyson Foods’ are more than appreciated. Their donation to the annual Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt ensures we can continue to provide a fun, free event for the youth of Eufaula.

“Thank you, Tyson Foods, for being a part of this long-standing Easter tradition and supporting our mission to provide for this community.”