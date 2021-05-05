U.S. Department of Commerce invests $2M in Eufaula Water Works

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo recently announced that the Department’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) is investing $4 million in the state of Alabama to make critical infrastructure improvements needed to support current and future business needs.

“President Biden is committed to making sure the United States once again leads the world across the board in infrastructure,” said Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. “These EDA investments will allow the cities of Atmore and Eufaula to obtain the modern and sustainable infrastructure they need to support businesses and create well-paying jobs for local citizens.”

“The Economic Development Administration plays an important role in supporting locally-developed strategies designed to create economic opportunity,” said Dennis Alvord, Acting Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development. “EDA is pleased to assist Atmore and Eufaula in their work to provide the infrastructure that their businesses need to grow and thrive.”