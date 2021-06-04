 Skip to main content
UA announces Spring 2021 graduates
TUSCALOOSA—The University of Alabama awarded some 5,860 degrees during its spring commencement ceremonies April 30-May 2.

With a beautiful campus, dozens of challenging academic programs, expert faculty and numerous opportunities for service and growth, The University of Alabama is a place where legends are made. UA offers its students a premier educational, cultural and social experience with more than 200 undergraduate, graduate and professional programs. The campus gives students the opportunity to interact with faculty performing cutting-edge research.

Local spring 2021 graduates and their degrees are:

Tristan Andrews, Bachelor of Arts

Lucy Calton, Bachelor of Science

Benjamin Garrison, Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration

Emily Holland, Bachelor of Science in Human Environmental Sciences

Devona Richardson, Master of Social Work

Joel Smith, Bachelor of Science

