UA announces Spring 2021 graduates

TUSCALOOSA—The University of Alabama awarded some 5,860 degrees during its spring commencement ceremonies April 30-May 2.
Local spring 2021 graduates and their degrees are:
Tristan Andrews, Bachelor of Arts
Lucy Calton, Bachelor of Science
Benjamin Garrison, Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration
Emily Holland, Bachelor of Science in Human Environmental Sciences
Devona Richardson, Master of Social Work
Joel Smith, Bachelor of Science