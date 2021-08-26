UA announces summer 2021 graduates

TUSCALOOSA—The University of Alabama awarded more than 1,400 degrees during its summer commencement ceremonies on July 31, 2021.
Local students receiving degrees include:
William Cobb of Eufaula received a Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration
Javarius Norris of Eufaula received a Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration
Maggie Shorter of Eufaula received a Bachelor of Music
