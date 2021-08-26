 Skip to main content
UA announces summer 2021 graduates
TUSCALOOSA—The University of Alabama awarded more than 1,400 degrees during its summer commencement ceremonies on July 31, 2021.

Local students receiving degrees include:

William Cobb of Eufaula received a Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration

Javarius Norris of Eufaula received a Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration

Maggie Shorter of Eufaula received a Bachelor of Music

