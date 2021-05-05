 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Arrest made in Sunday morning shooting death
  Updated
Christopher Armani Norris

Norris

 Savanah Weed

A Eufaula man is charged with capital murder in connection with a shooting early Sunday, May 2, Eufaula Police Chief Steve Watkins said.

Christopher Armani Norris, 24, of Eufaula was arrested Wednesday at the Eufaula Police Department and charged with capital murder, attempted murder, and discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle.

Eric Jamal Lynn, 26, was pronounced dead on scene after police responded to multiple 911 reports of gunshots in the area of Davis Street at about 1:24 a.m. Lynn had “sustained gunshot wounds to the upper body lying in the roadway,” Watkins said.

Watkins said the shooting is still being investigated. Police are asking that anyone with information to contact the department at 334-687-1200 or the anonymous tip line at 334-687-7100.

Norris is being held in the Eufaula City Jail awaiting a bond hearing.

