UPDATE: Body of woman found in car in Lake Eufaula identified

Updated as of 5:25 p.m. 04/26/2021:

Barbour County Coroner Chip Chapman said Monday afternoon that the victims of the suspected triple homicide were a woman and two children. He identified the woman as Ramona Hudson, and did not identify the children because they are under 18 years of age.

Chapman said the victims apparently died before the car was pushed into the lake. An autopsy is currently underway, and he added the cause of death is unclear at this time.

Original story:

Eufaula Police Chief Steve Watkins confirmed to the Tribune that a car containing three bodies has been discovered in Lake Eufaula near Creek Town Park Monday morning.

Watkins said a passerby notified a crossing guard of a blue sedan in the lake, and the crossing guard called the department to make a report. The department was notified at about 7:18 a.m.

“Our officers arrived and did locate a vehicle that was partially underwater. We started the recovery process and realized that the vehicle was occupied and we ceased the recovery efforts at that time to start our investigation,” Watkins said.