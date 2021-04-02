Vaccine less painful than Brussel sprouts

The Brussel sprouts we had for dinner the other night were my idea. I picked them up at Trader Joe’s because KM said to get us something to go with the salmon.

I thought she loved Brussel sprouts. I was pretty sure I didn’t like them, but decided to sacrifice a little of my happiness for hers. Turns out, she doesn’t much like them either. Or didn’t think she did. She cooked them anyway, added a little butter and they were actually pretty….I wouldn’t go as far as to say pretty good, more like pretty tolerable. But the salmon was great and the tater tots were too.

The next day was St. Patrick’s Day and we put on some green and headed out for our first COVID vaccination shot. Our appointment was at 3:20 p.m. and we got there about 15 minutes early, where a nurse with a mask was waiting between the double glass doors to ask us some questions and take our temperatures. She asked KM if she’d been around anyone who had COVID or if she had been feeling sick recently. She answered no to both. Then it was my turn, but before I could tell her my answers were the same, a young man came through the door. The nurse told him he needed to wait outside. She was firm but polite and said thank you when he said ok. I was glad it had stayed peaceful. She took our temperatures and we both came in under 97. I think maybe you get cooler when you get older; I know we are anyway.