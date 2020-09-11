VFW purpose often misunderstood

When Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) is mentioned, usually one of the first things that comes to mind is a smoky bar, filled with old men sitting around telling war stories. This is an inaccurate description of what the VFW actually is. The VFW is the oldest Nonprofit Veterans Service Organization. While the VFW does provide a place for fellowship of combat Veterans, it also provides assistance to Veterans and our community. This is not just your Grandfathers Organization. We have members (both men and women) ranging in age from 24 to 98.
VFW Post 5850 in Eufaula is a small post with a big heart. We are constantly looking for ways to assist Veterans, our community, and the youth in our community. There are five sub-categories on our Community Service form; Community, Citizenship Education/Americanism, Aid to others, Youth activities, and Safety. The total roll-up from the five sub-categories last fiscal year are 153 projects resulting in 891 hours of documented time spent and cost of $10,809.27. Our goal for the current fiscal year is to increase these numbers by at least 25 percent.
Without dedicated and active members, we would not be able to accomplish everything that we have previously done and the goals we have set for this next year. Not only does your membership help us at a Post level, it also helps at a National level. The VFW currently has more than 1.6 million VFW and VFW Auxiliary members. A Veterans Service Organization with that many members means we have a voice with Congress. Since 1949, the VFW's annual Legislative Conference has provided an opportunity for VFW leaders from each state (500 members total) to personally lobby the irrespective lawmakers and watch as the VFW's current Commander-in-Chief testifies on Capitol Hill before the House and Senate Veterans' Affairs Committees on behalf of veterans. Without maintaining a high number of members, our voices will likely be less heard at Congress.
ln an effort to encourage eligible Veterans to join our Post and annual members to renew their membership, we are running an incentive program. lf you renew your membership {$42 annually) by Dec. 10 your name will be entered into a drawing for a Life Membership (a value up to 5425).
Each year we award scholarships and awards to youth in our community, public servants in our community, and a teacher. For the youth there is the Voice of Democracy Contest (9th -12th grade students), Patriot Pen Contest {6th-8th grade students), Eagle Scout/Girl Scout Gold Medal, and JROTC. For the Public Servants there is EMT of the year, Firefighter of the year, and Law Enforcement Officer of the year. For the teacher there is Smart/Maher VFW National Citizenship Education Teacher Award. Please contact a VFW Post Officer if you have any questions about these programs or would like to participate/nominate someone.
I invite all eligible Veterans to come out and become a member of Eufaula Post 5850 in Eufaula where we are striving to make a positive impact on Veterans, our Community, and the youth in our community. Membership meetings are held on the second Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. I encourage everyone to come out to participate in the activities and fundraisers that we host.
