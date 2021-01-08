Wallace Community College Announces Fall 2020 President’s and Dean’s Lists

Wallace Community College - Dothan recently announced the President’s and Dean’s lists for fall term 2020. Students awarded to the President’s list must have completed a minimum of 12 semester hours with a grade point average of 4.0. Eligibility for the Dean’s list is based on a GPA of 3.5 or higher, with a minimum of 12 semester hours.
Those named to the fall 2020 President’s list are:
Clayton
- Shakadrain Meoshay Laster
Clio
- Michell Annette Knight
Eufaula
- Grace M. Bell
- Madison Claire Dewberry
- Shania Briana Ivey
- Haylee Ann Johnston
- Brinlee Joyce Kelly
- Alan W. Lockard
- Kelsey N. McDaniel
- Harley Delane Smith
- Don Robert Whigham
- Stanford Tyler Wilson
- Miracle L. Woods
Those named to the fall 2020 Dean’s list are:
Clayton
- Erika Delaine Johnson
- Austin M. Warr