Wallace Community College Announces Fall 2020 President’s and Dean’s Lists
Wallace Community College Announces Fall 2020 President’s and Dean’s Lists

Wallace Community College - Dothan recently announced the President’s and Dean’s lists for fall term 2020. Students awarded to the President’s list must have completed a minimum of 12 semester hours with a grade point average of 4.0. Eligibility for the Dean’s list is based on a GPA of 3.5 or higher, with a minimum of 12 semester hours.

Those named to the fall 2020 President’s list are:

Clayton

  • Shakadrain Meoshay Laster

Clio

  • Michell Annette Knight

Eufaula

  • Grace M. Bell
  • Madison Claire Dewberry
  • Shania Briana Ivey
  • Haylee Ann Johnston
  • Brinlee Joyce Kelly
  • Alan W. Lockard
  • Kelsey N. McDaniel
  • Harley Delane Smith
  • Don Robert Whigham
  • Stanford Tyler Wilson
  • Miracle L. Woods

Those named to the fall 2020 Dean’s list are:

Clayton

  • Erika Delaine Johnson
  • Austin M. Warr

Eufaula

  • Nathaniel Gadiel Antonoplos
  • Ivette Cantu-Martinez
  • Mariah Denise Cobb
  • Stephen N. Doss
  • Kayla E. Farmer
  • Clinton H. Guilford
  • Tykeisha Zaporia Jones
  • Thailana C. Salary
  • Max C. Senn
  • Fabian Tami Williams

Louisville

  • Troy D. Hicks
  • Trenton Hunter Murphy
