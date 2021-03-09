Wallace Community College announces pre-apprenticeship course

The Alabama Office Apprenticeship (AOA) is continuing to meet the needs of job seekers and employers in Alabama through innovative apprenticeship and pre-apprenticeship programs. Together with Wallace Community College—Dothan, the Alabama Office of Apprenticeship will begin enrolling students in the state’s first Certified Pre-Apprenticeship Program – Basic Maintenance Technician – on April 4, with classes starting in June.
“I am delighted that the Alabama Office of Apprenticeship (AOA) has approved the Wallace Community College (WCC) Basic Maintenance Technician (BMT) program as a certified pre-apprenticeship program”, said Joe Johnson, Director of Workforce Development at Wallace Community College Dothan. “This designation speaks to the quality of the BMT program and validates that the training will meet business and industries workforce expectations, while ensuring successful participants have an opportunity to be given credit for their prior learning experience.”
Pre-apprenticeships are designed to prepare individuals to enter and succeed in a Registered Apprenticeship and ultimately a career. They offer structured training opportunities and a set of services that participants need to progress into an apprenticeship, such as work-readiness skills and wraparound supports for transportation and childcare.
Alabama has a high demand for skilled individuals in the manufacturing industry. Maintenance technicians install, repair, and ensure all machines function properly through troubleshooting and preventative maintenance service. The Basic Maintenance Technician pre-apprenticeship program is a starting point that allows an individual to gain access to specific, manufacturing skills while opening doors to additional training, paid apprenticeships, and job opportunities in the industry.
To register or receive additional info on the program, contact Amber Dunlap at adunlap@wallaced.edu or (334) 556-2208.