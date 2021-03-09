Wallace Community College announces pre-apprenticeship course

The Alabama Office Apprenticeship (AOA) is continuing to meet the needs of job seekers and employers in Alabama through innovative apprenticeship and pre-apprenticeship programs. Together with Wallace Community College—Dothan, the Alabama Office of Apprenticeship will begin enrolling students in the state’s first Certified Pre-Apprenticeship Program – Basic Maintenance Technician – on April 4, with classes starting in June.

“I am delighted that the Alabama Office of Apprenticeship (AOA) has approved the Wallace Community College (WCC) Basic Maintenance Technician (BMT) program as a certified pre-apprenticeship program”, said Joe Johnson, Director of Workforce Development at Wallace Community College Dothan. “This designation speaks to the quality of the BMT program and validates that the training will meet business and industries workforce expectations, while ensuring successful participants have an opportunity to be given credit for their prior learning experience.”

Pre-apprenticeships are designed to prepare individuals to enter and succeed in a Registered Apprenticeship and ultimately a career. They offer structured training opportunities and a set of services that participants need to progress into an apprenticeship, such as work-readiness skills and wraparound supports for transportation and childcare.