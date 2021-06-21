Wallace Community College extends scholarship offerings

In an unprecedented move, Wallace Community College has extended scholarship offerings to assist students in the wake of the financial stress created by COVID 19.

Wallace added 45 institutional scholarships totaling $576,000 for students enrolling fall 2021 and has extended the application deadline for 144 private scholarships totaling $200,000 through the Wallace and Sparks Foundations. The College also offers several fine arts scholarships (music, both instrumental and voice; art; and theatre) year-round.

According to Anthony Jouvenas, director of financial aid, the college awarded 67 two-year scholarships in June totaling nearly $900,000; however, the need was such that Wallace created the 45 additional funding opportunities. “Finances can be a big hindrance for students who are getting into school,” Jouvenas says. “We wanted to offset a portion of the expense for those who want to further their education.”

Institutional scholarships are funded by the college and include assistance for two years with academics, as well as career-technical and health sciences programs.