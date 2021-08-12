Wallace Community College to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinics on Dothan, Sparks campuses

Wallace Community College, in partnership with the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH), will offer two COVID-19 vaccine clinics on the Wallace campus in Dothan and two on the Sparks campus in Eufaula.

These clinics will be open to eligible members of the public, students, and employees in accordance with ADPH guidelines.

The first Sparks campus vaccine clinic is Aug. 25 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. The second Sparks clinic is Sept. 22 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Both clinics will be held at the Bevill Center.

The first Wallace campus in Dothan clinic is Aug. 25 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. The second Dothan clinic is Sept. 22 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Both will be held at the Community Enrichment Center.

Wallace Community College will offer a $100 gift card to fully vaccinated Wallace students as an incentive. Additionally, students will be entered into a raffle for one of five $250 gift cards. To be eligible for the gift cards and raffle, students must present their vaccination status by Sept. 22. Students do not have to have their vaccines at the on-campus clinics to be eligible.