Wallace Community College to host Spring Registration Rally

Wallace Community College campuses Dothan and Eufaula will host three days of on-campus spring registration events January 7 through January 9.

The Spring Registration Rally sessions will give current and new students the opportunity to visit campus and receive application and registration assistance with Wallace admissions, financial aid, and business office teams. Student Success Coordinators along with faculty advisors will be on hand to help with academic and career decisions.

The Registration Rally on the Wallace Campus in Dothan will be in Grimsley Hall. The Sparks Campus (Eufaula) Rally will be in Building A. The Wallace reception team will direct students upon entry.

The rally schedule is as follows:

Thursday, January 7, 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Friday, January 8, 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon

Saturday, January 9, 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon

Classes begin January 11. Final registration and drop/add is January 11-12.

Wallace Community College is a member of the Alabama Community College System, which is the state’s single largest system of public higher education. With campuses in Dothan and Eufaula, Wallace enrolls over 4,500 credit students every semester in its academic and career technical programs. The College also serves approximately 3,000 students through adult education, workforce training programs, and continuing education. Area high school students take dual enrollment courses through Wallace to get an early start on their college education.