Wallace Community College to offer free basic residential carpentry class this fall

The nine-week program begins on Oct. 4 and ends Dec. 6. Classes will be held two nights per week on Monday and Tuesday evenings from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Dothan Tech campus located behind Dothan High School. The Basic Residential Carpentry program will cover areas of residential homebuilding including safety, using basic construction tools, reading blueprints, floor, wall, roof and ceiling framing, window and door installation, exterior and interior trim and finishes, stairs and more. Students are guaranteed a paid internship after successful completion of the program. The program is capped at 15 participants who must be 18 years or older and may not be enrolled in high school.