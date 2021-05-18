Wallace honors spring 2021 nursing graduates in pinning ceremony

Wallace Community College – Dothan recently conferred credentials upon graduates of the Associate Degree Nursing and Practical Nursing programs. The graduates, who represent students from the Sparks campus in Eufaula and the Wallace campus in Dothan, will help fill employment gaps in the local healthcare workforce.
“These graduates have numerous opportunities for employment awaiting them in our local area, and we look forward to seeing them join others serving in their professions,” said Kathy Buntin, associate dean, health sciences.
Since the first graduating class in 1953, the Practical Nursing Program has produced over 4,300 graduates. The Associate Degree Nursing program has graduated over 4,700 nurses since the first class in 1971.
Since fall of 2020, 160 nursing graduates and 115 allied health professionals from programs in EMS, Medical Assisting, Radiographic Technology, Physical Therapist Assistant, Respiratory Therapist, and Surgical Technology have joined our area’s workforce.
Wallace offers many paths and schedule opportunities for nurses to further their education, including evening and weekend courses. Both nursing programs are approved by the Alabama Board of Nursing and are fully accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN). About 80 percent of nursing and allied health professionals in area healthcare facilities are Wallace graduates.
Wallace continues to enroll large numbers of prospective allied health and nursing students each semester. More than 40% of the college’s total student enrollment is registered in health sciences or pre-health sciences courses.
Graduates of the associate degree nursing program are:
Abbeville: Savannah Calhoun; Albany, Georgia: Harold Clifton Hudgins; Ashford: Olivia Gale Starling; Bainbridge, Georgia: Juan Carlos Castro and Amy Denise Smart; Dothan: Kristin M. Bond, Zakiyah Renea Helms, Danielle Leigh Johnson, Aleigh K. Lanier, Michaela Reese McKenny, Keely Anne Stokes, Jordan Dale Svenson and Ksenija Nicole Tolbert; Enterprise: Savannah Lauren Kyser, Kendall Sue Massey and Sharon Michelle Soukup; Fitzgerald, Georgia: Rebecca Lynn Mitchell; Fort Myers, Florida: Kayla Nicole Krause; Geneva: Hannah Rachelle Tharpe; Gordon: Dakotah Rhett Jordan; Graceville, Florida: Lindsey Gail Banta; Hartford: Emily Renee Joiner and Saylor Grace Ryals; Headland: Brandesha Christine Generra Potter; Houma, Louisiana: Monica Lynn McCune; Jasper, Georgia: Kayla Michelle Tlumac; Jupiter, Florida: Chase Tyler Troiano; Lake City, Florida: Brandon Wesley Hurst; Lumpkin, Georgia: Teondra Ciera Moore; Marianna, Florida: Priscilla Lucille Riley Finch; New Brockton: Sheri Couch; Pensacola, Florida: Kaci Marie Norris; Phenix City: Kywanna Sharday Taylor; Rehobeth: Seneidrah Joy Crawford; San Diego, California: Morgan Taylor Murphy; Slocomb: Breanna Beth Branch, Jennifer Elaine Cazier, Alexis Marie Forehand and Jessica Rae Sima; Troy: Tarneshia Nicole Burney.
Graduates of the practical nursing program are:
Bainbridge, Georgia: Denisha Gordon and Tunisia L. Green; Cowarts: Tamara L. James, Crawford: Alexis Person; Dothan: Angela Rena Alford, Jamila Davis, Ally Dru Enfinger, Melinda Hatcher, Bonita Jackson, Ashley Denise Jones, Olivia Ruth White and Regina Whitfield; Enterprise: Cassidy Lee Gilmore; Eufaula: Aretha Laseter; Skipperville: Charla Kaye Chadwick; Troy: Sharonda Rena Guice and Shontina Levette Hines; Wicksburg: Jackie Greathouse.