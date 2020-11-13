Wallace steps up with assistance and resources for spring semester

Wallace Community College-Dothan is preparing to “step up” for the upcoming spring 2021 semester with on-campus opportunities to tour the Dothan and Sparks campuses and get set for spring classes. The College has several application and registration opportunities for new and returning students. It’s not too early to apply and register!
On-Campus Assistance for all Students:
To help new students apply and register in-person, the College is hosting a What’s Your Next Step kickoffevent on both campuses Nov.13, 14 and 16. Students will be able to tour and talk to advisors. They will leave campus as a registered student with course schedule in hand!
The kickoff hours are Friday, Nov. 13, 8 a.m. to noon; Saturday, Nov. 14, 9 a.m. to noon; and Monday, Nov. 16, 8:00 a.m. to 6 p.m.
For more information, email admissions@wallace.edu or go to www.wallace.edu/wcc_events/spring-registration-kickoff/.
Kickoff locations: Wallace Campus – Grimsley Hall and Sparks Campus – A Building.
Wallace also offers several opportunities for registration.
Online for Current Students:
Online registration for current students with 30-plus earned credit hours begins at 8 a.m., Nov. 10. For all other students with zero-plus earned credit hours, online registration opens at 8 a.m. on Nov. 12.
Regular Registration Assistance for all Students:
Jan. 7, 2021 from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., and Jan. 8 from 8 a.m. to noon are the final opportunities to register on-campus for spring semester.
“Buy one get one” Career Technical courses
For students seeking Career Technical training for fast track careers, students can take advantage of the “buy one get one” BOGO offer this Spring. It is the College’s commitment to students during the uncertainty brought on by COVID-19.
To be eligible for BOGO, students must plan to graduate with either a degree or certificate spring or summer semester 2021. It is a great opportunity to train in a field that leads to quick employment. Students must have a high school diploma, GED, or have demonstrated the ability-to-benefit. They also must complete a FAFSA 2020-2021 (www.fafsa.gov), and complete the BOBO Career Technical application by December 11 at https://www.wallace.edu/financial-aid/career-technical-buy-one-get-one.
Need to Borrow a Laptop?
Wallace realizes that not all students have a laptop to complete their coursework. To fill this need, students can check out a computer to use for a specified time. In addition, the College supplies internet hotspots in front of Grimsley Hall on the Wallace Campus, and in front of A Building on the Sparks Campus. To checkout a laptop, go to Technology Checkout for Students. https://support.wallace.edu.
Need Help?
Wallace has a plethora of resources to help students get to where they need to go. Admissions, Bookstore, Counseling & Advising, Dual Enrollment, Financial Aid, Library, Recruiting, Student Support Services, Talent Search, Testing (Accuplacer), and Upward Bound help links are available at wallace.edu/campus-life-resources/book-a-reservation.
Wallace’s Next Step for Spring is to open the campus for on-campus and online classes.
