Wallace steps up with assistance and resources for spring semester

Online for Current Students:

Online registration for current students with 30-plus earned credit hours begins at 8 a.m., Nov. 10. For all other students with zero-plus earned credit hours, online registration opens at 8 a.m. on Nov. 12.

Regular Registration Assistance for all Students:

Jan. 7, 2021 from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., and Jan. 8 from 8 a.m. to noon are the final opportunities to register on-campus for spring semester.

“Buy one get one” Career Technical courses

For students seeking Career Technical training for fast track careers, students can take advantage of the “buy one get one” BOGO offer this Spring. It is the College’s commitment to students during the uncertainty brought on by COVID-19.