Wallace to offer free Women in Welding Workshop

“The Women in Welding grant is just another way for Wallace Community College to open the ‘doors of opportunity’ for our dually enrolled students,” said Jennifer Matheny, WCCD dual enrollment coordinator. “Welding has traditionally been viewed as a male-dominated occupation but this grant initiative will empower young women to see the earning potential for women in the industry. Now, more than ever, our dual enrollment program is primed and ready to be used as a catalyst to fill business and industry needs by allowing young women to start these programs as early as the tenth grade.”

Katelynn Dean is enrolled in the dual enrollment welding course offered at GTech in Geneva and said that being a girl in welding is empowering.

“I absolutely love welding and love talking to people about it. Initially, people would try to put me down about being a girl in welding but I have earned their respect over time,” Dean said. “I feel like women in welding are empowered in this profession by being able to prove to others that a woman is capable of training for this career.”

Each workshop will have a limit of 25 participants. For more information or how to register, contact Kecia Forehand at kforehand@wallace.edu or by phone at (334) 556-2219.