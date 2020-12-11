Want to get healthier? Think about moving

“The only time to eat diet food is while you're waiting for the steak to cook.”
― Julia Child
I came across a ranking for healthiest states the other day while going through some files I’d saved. It may have changed a bit, but probably not that much. Factors besides obesity considered included infant mortality rates, the percent of population not covered by health insurance, per capita expenditures for health care, percent of population lacking access to primary medical care, childhood immunization rates and percent of adults who smoke.
Anyway, the nation’s number one healthiest state was Vermont (eat more syrup!). Coming in last at number 50 was Louisiana (Etouffe, Andouille, Katrina).
As you might expect, none of our southern neighbors fared very well. Only slightly above Louisiana are Mississippi at 48 (casinos and Mud Pie), Florida at 46 (sharks, sunburns and more hurricanes), South Carolina at 45 (most of who are probably Gamecock fans having to deal with their Clemson friends), Georgia at 44 (fried peach pies), Alabama at 40 (fried everything), Tennessee at 38 (whitewater and whiskey) and Arkansas at 37 (SEC West is very unhealthy for us).
The only state in the Southeast Conference that is healthier than Arkansas is Kentucky, which is the northernmost state of that group geographically (I guess Kentucky bourbons are healthier than those in Tennessee).
After Vermont, the states you are most likely to live longest in are Minnesota, Massachusetts, Maine and New Hampshire. I would have thought Hawaii would be first, but they were all the way down at No. 9 (volcanoes?).
So what does all this mean? Well, the bad health in the South can probably be blamed on our dear, sweet southern mothers, because they can just out cook all those moms up in the north.
***
I remember October 11, 1975. Not like it was yesterday, but I do remember it. I was a freshman at the University of Arkansas, but was back home in Little Rock for the weekend. Arkansas had just knocked off Baylor and a group of us were watching the sports recap on Channel 4 (pre-ESPN era). Then after a few commercials, something came on the TV that none of us recognized. We watched a strange skit in silence. It ended and a guy from back stage came out, looked into the camera with a smile, and shouted those now famous words for the first time – “Live from New York….. It’s Saturday Night!”
And a classic was born.
Who knew?
We watched that first show in its entirety. The host was George Carlin. Musical guests were Billy Preston and Janis Ian. Andy Kaufman lip-synced the Mighty Mouse theme song.
But the best part was the group of unknowns who called themselves The-Not Ready-For-Prime-Time- Players. You remember who they are.
Over the next few years, nearly every Saturday night, people would make sure they had access to a television when 10:30 rolled around, to watch that ensemble cast of young, virtually unknown comedians deliver a raw, new, honest, and very much on the edge brand of comedy that surely must have kept the network sponsors squirming.
In the early 80s, I read “Wired: The Short Life and Fast Times of John Belushi.” In the book, author Bob Woodward tells a story about Belushi and Akroyd getting on their motorcycles after Saturday Night Live’s last show of that first season, and heading west. One of their stops was in Little Rock, where they spent an afternoon clowning around on the UALR campus. Supposedly, Belushi got mad when no one recognized him, so the two would be easy riders headed down the highway. I wish they had come by our fraternity house in Fayetteville. I might not have recognized them either, but it would have been fun to say something like, “Grab a brew – it don’t cost nuthin.”
