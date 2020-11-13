“Want to see something really scary?”

1. The Exorcist (1974) - Saw it first at a great old downtown theater when I was 17. There was a line at the ticket window that wrapped around the block. My buddy who went with me was the toughest kid in our high school. When he dropped me off at home afterward he asked if he could spend the night. One film critic wrote - “When my 25-year old mother in her infinite wisdom decided it was good idea to take her seven-year old Catholic son to see this movie she couldn’t sleep for weeks because he would not let her. After that, he was never the same and kept referring to himself in the third person.”