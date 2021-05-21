Warren, Jackson named Certified Instructional Leaders

Deltonya Warren, assistant superintendent of Eufaula City Schools, and Emily Jackson, principal at Eufaula Primary School, have been recognized as Certified Instructional Leaders.

The Certified Instructional Leader (CIL) program was established in 2013 to promote the highest standards of instructional leadership through the credentialing of school or district administrators. The CIL program is designed to identify educational leaders who demonstrate the knowledge and skills which are essential to the practice of effective instructional leadership.

The purposes of the CIL certification program are to:

Establish the body of knowledge for instructional leaders;

Assess the level of knowledge demonstrated by instructional leaders in a valid and reliable manner;

Encourage professional growth in the field of educational leadership;

Formally recognize individuals who meet the requirements set by the CIL Commission; and

Serve the school or district stakeholders by encouraging quality instructional leadership.