We can live differently in 2021

Can you afford another year of failed New Year’s resolutions? Neither can I.

Because we want to become better people, we list the bad habits we resolve to tackle during the coming year. But after failing to stick to our resolutions year after year, we approach the next year’s resolve with fading hope. We wish true change was possible, and we pray for a miracle – that next year we’ll have fewer reasons to “hate ourselves” because of the choices we made.

Our regrets stem from choices we made decades ago or perhaps only moments ago. Some of those choices eventually became bad or sinful habits. But we don’t have to make the same choices over and over again.

If yesterday was disappointing, today can be different. With God’s help, we can overcome bad and sinful behavior.

What if, at the beginning of each month, we ask God to show us one area in our lives (regarding the choices we’re making) that is displeasing to Him? Then spend the rest of the month doing whatever it takes (through prayer, meditating on Scriptures, accountability, etc.) to overcome that behavior? And then do this month after month throughout 2021?