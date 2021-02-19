Well water loans help improve quality of life for southwest GA residents

“I got aggravated and called Gainous Well Company and when speaking with the wife of the owner, I learned about funds for low-income families, since I didn’t have the funds, nor could I pay back a loan at the bank and had other debts to pay first.”

She then called Golden Triangle RC&D Council.

“I was so happy to get the help from Golden Triangle, and now I can wash clothes and drink fresh water. It took a couple of months after the call and completing some paperwork, and I have no complaints at all and appreciate everything from Golden Triangle,” Coone said. “They are just great folks, and having clean, drinkable water is so much better than toting water from the neighbors!”

Every citizen should have access to clean water no matter where they live: access to clean, reliable running water and safe sanitation are standard conditions for health, prosperity and wellbeing. However, it remains out of reach for some of the most vulnerable people in the United States: communities of color, lower-income people in rural areas and tribal communities, among others. Today, it is estimated that more than 2 million Americans lack access to running water, indoor plumbing, or wastewater services.