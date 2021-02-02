Were there really monsters under my bed?

Bubba had an unusual talent. He could turn his eyelids wrong-side out. I still don’t know how he did it, but he could make the pink underside of his eyelids show. He thought it was funny...and I do now. We did not have light switches on the walls. Instead, we had pull strings that hung from the light fixture. The string in my bedroom hung over the middle of my bed, so I could not reach it without climbing on the bed. Sometimes when I pulled the string and the light came on, Bubba stood in the room with his eyelids turned wrong side out! I think he has grown out of such behavior now, and as I’ve grown older, and with good counseling, I’m much better.

Often, I ran through the dark and dove for the bed, hoping I could get in the bed before the monsters dragged me under and ate me alive...bones and all. Eventually, I came to realize there was nothing under my bed, but a couple of pairs of shoes, my lost shirt, and a stray sock. There were a few animals too, sometimes my cat Frosty and a few dust bunnies.

As we face the future, especially in light of this past year, it is easy to imagine all kinds of boogers out there. There are even some people who will tell us stories of what is coming and scare us half to death, if we allow them. Obviously, we can’t look into the future like we can look under the bed. We can; however, look in the Bible for some things to come. David said, in perhaps the most loved Psalm, “Yeah though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for You (God) are with me, Your rod and Your staff, they comfort me.”