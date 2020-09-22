What is your prayer for our president?

“My Prayer for My President” was my very first column. In that column, I wrote and offered a prayer for President Obama. Today I extend a similar prayer for President Trump. As he navigates the difficult waters of the campaign season, COVID-19, civil unrest, and racial tensions, he needs supernatural wisdom.

_____

Anytime I find myself at the end of my rope, or when I don’t know which way to turn, I’ve learned to go to Someone Who knows exactly what to do every time.

This is exactly what I pray our president (and every political and spiritual leader) will do.

Imagine the stress President Trump is under. Whether we agree with his politics or not, he’s our president, the leader of our country and the highest representative of the country we love. This alone gives us reason to pray.

It is my hope that President Trump will recall (and gain encouragement from) the way some of the leaders in the Bible handled extreme stress:

David’s men were so angry they threatened to stone him. But David “strengthened himself in the Lord his God.” He then “inquired of the Lord” regarding his next course of action. (see 1 Samuel 30:6, 8 AMPC).