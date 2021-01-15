Why should we spend regular time with God?

Mr. Thomas cleared his throat. “I’m sorry to have to do this, Ellen, but I don’t have a choice.”

“Don’t say it. Please don’t say it!” Ellen thought. She gripped the chair’s armrests as she sat across from her boss.

“There’ve been a lot of budget cutbacks.” Looking down, he fidgeted with papers on his desk, then cleared his throat again. “I’m going to have to let you go."

In this fictional story, how do you envision Ellen handled this unexpected crisis? How would you handle this – or an equally stressful event – if it happened to you?

Do you think Ellen’s (or your) response would be influenced by whether she (you) had been spending regular time with God?

Even when I have regular quiet times, I don’t always respond to difficulty the way I wish I would. But as I purpose to pray and read my Bible every day, my relationship with my heavenly Father grows deeper and I have less anxiety in life’s stresses.

Why do I talk so often about spending regular time with God? For three main reasons.