Wi-Fi hotspots coming to Eufaula Carnegie Library as part of Community Connect: Digital Access at Home grant

Eufaula Carnegie Library is one of 20 U.S. libraries selected to participate in Community Connect: Digital Access at Home, an initiative of the American Library Association (ALA) and Capital One to help rural libraries offer internet access and financial education for their patrons.

Through this grant, the library will receive five Verizon Wi-Fi hotspots to lend to patrons. Hotspots are devices that allow up to 15 devices to access the internet. The hotspots are helpful in remote areas lacking broadband or dependable internet access.

To check out a hotspot, a patron must be 17 or older and have a library card in good standing, with no fines, fees or overdue items. Patrons must show both their library cards and official picture ID when checking out a hotspot. They must also sign the library’s Hotspot Lending Agreement.

“We are excited to be selected from a pool of more than 170 applicants to bring Community Connect to Eufaula Carnegie Library,” said Library Director Ronnie Smith. “We encourage people to check out a Wi-Fi hotspot. We are also eager to offer information on online banking and money management to our community during a time when it is much needed.”