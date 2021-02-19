Wi-Fi hotspots coming to Eufaula Carnegie Library as part of Community Connect: Digital Access at Home grant

Eufaula Carnegie Library is one of 20 U.S. libraries selected to participate in Community Connect: Digital Access at Home, an initiative of the American Library Association (ALA) and Capital One to help rural libraries offer internet access and financial education for their patrons.
Through this grant, the library will receive five Verizon Wi-Fi hotspots to lend to patrons. Hotspots are devices that allow up to 15 devices to access the internet. The hotspots are helpful in remote areas lacking broadband or dependable internet access.
To check out a hotspot, a patron must be 17 or older and have a library card in good standing, with no fines, fees or overdue items. Patrons must show both their library cards and official picture ID when checking out a hotspot. They must also sign the library’s Hotspot Lending Agreement.
“We are excited to be selected from a pool of more than 170 applicants to bring Community Connect to Eufaula Carnegie Library,” said Library Director Ronnie Smith. “We encourage people to check out a Wi-Fi hotspot. We are also eager to offer information on online banking and money management to our community during a time when it is much needed.”
As the past year has shown, people across the country are increasingly reliant on internet for essential services like education and tele-medicine, but rural areas often lack the internet access found in more populated regions. Twenty-two percent of Americans in rural areas lack broadband coverage, according to the Federal Communications Commission.
About Eufaula Carnegie Library
Eufaula Carnegie Library is a public library that serves all citizens of Barbour and Quitman counties. Any resident of those counties can obtain a free library card by presenting a picture ID and proof of residence. Card holders may check out books and audio visual materials, use the library’s computers, and download ebooks, audio books, and movies from the library’s Overdrive and Hoopla services.
About Capital One
Capital One Financial Corporation is headquartered in McLean, Virginia. Its subsidiaries, Capital One, N.A. and Capital One Bank (USA), N. A., offer a broad spectrum of financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, and commercial clients. For more information, visit https://www.capitalone.com/about/
About the American Library Association
The American Library Association (ALA) is the foremost national organization providing resources to inspire library and information professionals to transform their communities through essential programs and services. For more than 140 years, the ALA has been the trusted voice for academic, public, school, government and special libraries, advocating for the profession and the library’s role in enhancing learning and ensuring access to information for all. For more information, visit ala.org