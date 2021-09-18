Winners announced in Clean-Up Lake Eufaula art contest

Admiral Moorer Middle School sixth grade student Morgan Baker was the overall winner in this year’s Friends of Lake Eufaula (FOLE) Clean-Up Lake Eufaula art contest, and her drawing will be featured on the back of the t-shirts given out to volunteers on clean-up day.

The contest theme was environmentalism and cleaning up our community, and Lexy Sanderson’s AMMS art classes discussed the issues that affect the community and what citizens can do to actively keep the community clean. The task was to create something showing environmental concern, beauty, flora/ fauna, all centered around Lake Eufaula.

Baker’s mixed-media drawing of a sunset on the lake and the message, “The universe is watching. Let's love our lake” also earned her first place in the middle school category along with $50. Justin Dennis, a senior at Eufaula High School, earned first place in the high school category and $35 for his drawing of a Lake Eufaula campground.

In the middle school category, second place and $35 went to eighth grader De'Marion Stevenson for his chalk pastel landscape of Lake Eufaula, and third place and $25 went to seventh grader Jaden Cao for his watercolor painting of a Heron.

Because AMMS submitted more than three entries, they will be getting a $50 donation toward its art programs. Eufaula City Schools thank Brand and Cyndi Moore of FOLE for organizing the contest and for their commitment to keeping Lake Eufaula and the community clean.