Wiregrass United Way announces Pacesetter campaign

This year’s Wiregrass United Way Pacesetter Kickoff will begin at 8:30 a.m. with a short program followed by an exciting service project on Tuesday, Aug. 3, at the Wiregrass Rehabilitation Center in Dothan.

United Way volunteers will package 30,000 meals to feed individuals and families in need throughout southeast Alabama, and these meals will be distributed by the Wiregrass Area Food Bank.

Each year, approximately 100 area businesses and organizations agree to conduct their employee fundraising campaign for the Wiregrass United Way between early August and mid-September. These businesses are considered “Pacesetters” because they jump-start the annual United Way campaign and “set the pace” for the remainder of the year. It is not too late for companies to register to be a Pacesetter.

Pacesetters are vital to the success of the overall campaign because they allow the Wiregrass United Way to start their overall fundraising one month early. The United Way’s goal is to complete all employee campaigns by the end of October to avoid raising money during the holidays. Additionally, the Pacesetter campaign enables the Wiregrass United Way to have a significant amount of money raised when the official campaign kickoff is held on Sept. 23.