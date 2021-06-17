Wound Care Clinic supports 8th annual Wound Care Awareness Month with educational campaign

The Wound Care Clinic at Medical Center Barbour, a member of the Healogics network, is helping raise awareness of the risks of chronic wounds during the eighth annual Wound Care Awareness Month this June.

Healogics established Wound Care Awareness in 2014 to bring attention to the growing need for wound care and the nearly 7 million Americans currently living with non-healing wounds. Program directors across the nation are dedicating the entire month to educating physicians, patients and the general public about the chronic wound epidemic and the advanced wound care solutions are available. The MCB Wound Care Clinic offers advanced therapies to patients suffering from chronic wounds.

The incidence of chronic wounds is rising due to our aging population and increasing rates of diseases. A person with a wound has an average of three to four chronic conditions like diabetes, PAD, cardiovascular disease and COPD. If left untreated, chronic wounds can lead to diminished quality of life and possibly amputation of the affected limb. Even more alarmingly, 50 percent of people die within five years of amputation.