Wound Care Clinic supports 8th annual Wound Care Awareness Month with educational campaign

The Wound Care Clinic at Medical Center Barbour, a member of the Healogics network, is helping raise awareness of the risks of chronic wounds during the eighth annual Wound Care Awareness Month this June.
Healogics established Wound Care Awareness in 2014 to bring attention to the growing need for wound care and the nearly 7 million Americans currently living with non-healing wounds. Program directors across the nation are dedicating the entire month to educating physicians, patients and the general public about the chronic wound epidemic and the advanced wound care solutions are available. The MCB Wound Care Clinic offers advanced therapies to patients suffering from chronic wounds.
The incidence of chronic wounds is rising due to our aging population and increasing rates of diseases. A person with a wound has an average of three to four chronic conditions like diabetes, PAD, cardiovascular disease and COPD. If left untreated, chronic wounds can lead to diminished quality of life and possibly amputation of the affected limb. Even more alarmingly, 50 percent of people die within five years of amputation.
Jennie Young, program director of the MCB Wound Care Clinic, said, “Many of our patients suffer needlessly for months and even years with chronic, non-healing wounds. Getting treatment for chronic wounds at a wound care clinic can ultimately lead to a decrease in unnecessary amputations. It’s important for everyone to know that there is a wound care clinic right here in Eufaula that can provide the state-of-the-art care that patients need to heal.”
To support this underserved and growing population of people living with chronic wounds, the MCB Wound Care Clinic, in partnership with Healogics, offers an evidence-based, systematic approach to advanced wound care. A patient’s individualized treatment plan may include specialized wound dressings, debridement, compression therapy, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, advanced cellular products and topical growth factors, edema management and/or non-invasive vascular assessment. These treatments are the result of a team approach between the Center’s physicians, nurses and the referring physician. A treatment plan is developed and scheduled based on the patient’s needs. Once treatment is complete, the patient will return to their primary physician to continue routine care.
People with wounds that have not improved with traditional treatment methods may benefit from a visit to the MCB Wound Care Clinic. Visit www.woundcareawareness.com to learn more about Wound Care Awareness Week and hear from patients about how wound healing changed their lives. To learn more about the clinic, visit https://www.medctrbarbour.org/mcb-wound-care-clinic.
MCB Wound Care Clinic offers patients state-of-the-art outpatient clinical wound care and hyperbaric medicine by specializing in advanced wound care and using a variety of clinical treatments, therapies and support services to treat chronic wounds. Kevin Shiver, nurse practitioner, provides top-notch wound care while working closely with Medical Director Dr. Wesley Marner.
Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., Healogics is the nation’s wound healing expert. Last year over 300,000 patients received advanced wound care through a network of over 600 Wound Care Centers. Healogics also partners with over 300 skilled nursing facilities to care for patients with chronic wounds and provides inpatient consults at more than 60 partner hospitals. As the industry leader, Healogics has the largest repository of chronic wound-specific patient data in the country. The Healogics Wound Science Initiative offers peer-reviewed research and advanced analytics in the pursuit of not only better outcomes but a better way to provide care.