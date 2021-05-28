Zatisha Starling named to JSU Honor's List

JACKSONVILLE, AL—Zatisha Starling of Eufaula was named to the Dean's List at Jacksonville State University for outstanding academic performance during the Spring 2021 semester.

To be named to the President's List, a student must earn a perfect 4.0 GPA while attending full-time. Students earning a GPA of 3.5-3.99 while attending full-time are named to the Dean's List of their respective schools.

