Non-profit to host Hoe-Down in the Garden Saturday

Twelve Stones Community Development Corporation, a non-profit organization which serves the towns of Eufaula and Clayton, has announced that its annual Hoe-Down in the Garden will be Saturday, July 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in its Eufaula garden.

The Eufaula garden is located at the intersection of St. John Street and Stevens Avenue. Community members are encouraged to bring their hats, hoes, gloves, games and a chair to sit in.

Jeanetta Britt, president of Twelve Stones CDC, said the annual event is an opportunity for members of the community to get involved at whatever level they want to be. The nonprofit plows the fields and plants the crops, but the community is encouraged to help maintain the garden until harvest time.

“At harvest time, anybody can have whatever they want,” Britt said. “Our little motto is, ‘No rules, just love.’”

Britt said free food will be provided at the hoedown, such as corn on the cob, baked beans, hotdogs, sausages and watermelon.

“People can just come out and play games,” Britt said. “If you want to bring your hoe and your hat and go out and see how many weeds you can pull, that’s fine. We’ll have contests and just try to have fun with the community.”

The event will be held outside, though Britt said community members are welcome to wear masks if they prefer.

“We haven’t had a hoedown since 2019, because of COVID,” Britt said. “This is kind of a celebration of being able to come out together and feel comfortable, more comfortable that way.”

Britt said she wants the community to participate in whatever way they are willing or able to do. The garden gate is always open, and the food is grown organically.

“We try to encourage parents to bring their children because you’d be surprised at the number of children who have never seen okra grow, or peas grow, and realize that it doesn’t come from the grocery store,” Britt said. “It comes from the garden to the table.”