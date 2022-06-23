Nursing students volunteer at Camp Seale Harris

For more than 10 years, Wallace Community College practical nursing students from both the Sparks campus in Eufaula and the Wallace campus in Dothan have volunteered with the Camp Seale Harris Dothan Day camp. The day camp is a medically supervised, fun camp experience and family connection to year-round support for Wiregrass children ages 5-15 living with diabetes. Each year, 40-50 of the college's practical nursing students assist at the camp, where they observe the camp physicians and nurses as they educate campers about living with diabetes, learn about new pediatric equipment and technology firsthand from campers, and assist with camp activities like swimming, sports, games, crafts, and more.

“Being involved in Camp Seale Harris Dothan Day Camp bridges a gap between the children and healthcare providers that will impact their future success," said Sandra Bryant, practical nursing instructor at Wallace Community College. “The students learn from, interact with, and build relationships with the participants in many camp activities that will lead to enhanced self-care. The students are definitely influencers in these children’s lives.

"What looks like 'just a fun day camp' to others, is usually a life lesson to help teach campers how to act and react while living their best lives. For our students the experience is an immersion in current best practices for pediatric diabetes and allows for a deeper understanding of how these children carry on their lives.

“The impact on the students’ future nursing practice is immeasurable! We are so thankful for our students and for the willingness of Camp Seale Harris to partner with us each year.”

John Latimer, camp and community programs director for Southeastern Diabetes Education Services, said that the camp exposes students to the "real-life aspects of children living with diabetes."

“The students get to see the children play and have fun while also getting to see and be a part of checking their blood sugars, taking insulin, counting carbohydrates, and more," Latimer said. "The campers really get to enjoy this, as well, as they get to meet people who care about them, see them outside of a hospital/clinic, and get to learn more about what diabetes is.”

Camp Seale Harris was founded in 1949 by Dr. Samuel Eichold, II, and since then it has impacted thousands of children living with diabetes and their families through educating, encouraging and empowering them to live well. The 2022 Camp Seale Harris Dothan Day Camp was June 20-24 at Eastgate Park in Ashford.