Nursing students volunteer at Camp Seale Harris

How America’s aging population will affect nursing

The U.S. is expected to experience an increase in demand for medical care—a trend that will be shaped by a demographic shift some call the “gray tsunami.” Baby boomers, the generation born immediately after World War II, have left their mark on the U.S. population—21% of all Americans are expected to be 65 or older by 2030. The aging population will put increasing demands on health care in hospitals, in-home care, and long-term care facilities.

In many respects, nurses are the unsung heroes of the health care industry. Nurses are generally less recognized than their physician counterparts, despite the fact that they work directly in dangerous environments, for long hours, and relatively low pay. But according to a study published in the American Journal of Medicine, patients spend more than 86% of their time in-care with nurses, against just 13% with physicians. This high ratio of proximity has borne some alarming numbers in relation to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. More nurses have passed away during the pandemic than any other health care occupation.

The ever-aging population also has had a further effect aside from an increased need for care. Many nurses are ready to retire or leave the bedside. In fact, one study has shown that nearly half of nurses do the latter within two years of joining the profession. The natural aging process and physical demands of nursing are taxing. The largest exit of nurses ever recorded in the U.S. occurred in 2020, and 500,000 retirements are expected to happen by 2022, leaving the country with a critical nursing shortage. The wave of retiring nurses may not allow time for administrators to work collaboratively to promote a self-sufficient and sustainable nursing workforce.

To look further into what these changing demographics will mean for the nursing industry, Study.com consulted various news forums and data resources to identify some of the key impact factors.

For more than 10 years, Wallace Community College practical nursing students from both the Sparks campus in Eufaula and the Wallace campus in Dothan have volunteered with the Camp Seale Harris Dothan Day camp. The day camp is a medically supervised, fun camp experience and family connection to year-round support for Wiregrass children ages 5-15 living with diabetes. Each year, 40-50 of the college's practical nursing students assist at the camp, where they observe the camp physicians and nurses as they educate campers about living with diabetes, learn about new pediatric equipment and technology firsthand from campers, and assist with camp activities like swimming, sports, games, crafts, and more.

“Being involved in Camp Seale Harris Dothan Day Camp bridges a gap between the children and healthcare providers that will impact their future success," said Sandra Bryant, practical nursing instructor at Wallace Community College. “The students learn from, interact with, and build relationships with the participants in many camp activities that will lead to enhanced self-care. The students are definitely influencers in these children’s lives.

"What looks like 'just a fun day camp' to others, is usually a life lesson to help teach campers how to act and react while living their best lives. For our students the experience is an immersion in current best practices for pediatric diabetes and allows for a deeper understanding of how these children carry on their lives.

“The impact on the students’ future nursing practice is immeasurable! We are so thankful for our students and for the willingness of Camp Seale Harris to partner with us each year.”

John Latimer, camp and community programs director for Southeastern Diabetes Education Services, said that the camp exposes students to the "real-life aspects of children living with diabetes."

“The students get to see the children play and have fun while also getting to see and be a part of checking their blood sugars, taking insulin, counting carbohydrates, and more," Latimer said. "The campers really get to enjoy this, as well, as they get to meet people who care about them, see them outside of a hospital/clinic, and get to learn more about what diabetes is.”

Camp Seale Harris was founded in 1949 by Dr. Samuel Eichold, II, and since then it has impacted thousands of children living with diabetes and their families through educating, encouraging and empowering them to live well. The 2022 Camp Seale Harris Dothan Day Camp was June 20-24 at Eastgate Park in Ashford. 

