Blanton, Mrs. Dorothy Anne

Mrs. Dorothy Anne Blanton, 82, of Eufaula, Alabama, died Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Noland Hospital in Dothan, Alabama. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at 10 AM, at the Parkview Baptist Church with the Rev. Mike Fortenberry officiating. Burial will follow at 1 PM, at Fort Mitchell National Cemetery with Chapman Funeral Home directing. Born March 17, 1938 in Rock Hill, South Carolina, Mrs. Blanton was the daughter of the late Garnett Franklin and Dorine Cash Greenway. Mrs. Blanton was a member of the Parkview Baptist Church where she oversaw the nursery and played the organ. She owned and operated a day care in Eufaula for many years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Ray Blanton, her granddaughter, Natalie Hurst, and her son-in-law, Paul Hurst. Survivors include her children: Renay Hurst of Eufaula, Alabama, Elfriede Marsh of Headland, Alabama, Ray (Debra) Blanton of Blountsville, Alabama, Elise (Mark) Waters of Enterprise, Alabama; 7 grand-children: Maegan (Rodney) Watford, Hanna (Jonathon) Davis, Lance (Amber) Hobbs, Jared (Nicole) Hobbs, Olivia Hurst, Daniel (Jessica) Blanton, Christopher (Emily) Blanton; 10 great grandchildren; 2 sisters: Jean Higgenbotham of Arizona, Frances (Gene) Sexton of Hephzibah, Georgia; 2 brothers: Frank (JoAnn) Greenway of Flowery Branch, Georgia, David (Christy) Greenway of Murrayville, Georgia. Active pallbearers will be Lance Hobbs, Daniel Blanton, Christopher Blanton, Jared Hobbs, Rodney Watford, Jonathon Davis and Bryan Dilley.
