Burtz, Mary Mac

Mary Mac Burtz, 88, of Eufaula, Alabama, died Friday, July 31, 2020, at her home in Eufaula, Alabama. Graveside services were held Monday, August 3, 2020, at 10 AM, at the Georgetown Cemetery with Rev. Stephen Doss officiating and Chapman Funeral Home directing. Born September 14, 1931 in Georgetown, GA., Mrs. Burtz was the daughter of the late Kate Dunaway and William Henry Hart, Sr.. Mrs. Burtz was employed with the Neil Logue Company for over 48 years as a bookkeeper. She was a member of the First Baptist Church. Mrs. Burtz was preceded in death by her husband Robert Fane Burtz, Jr. . Survivors include her children: Carol Baker of Eufaula, AL. and Robin Burtz Hart of Palm Harbor, FL.; grandchildren: Timothy Carrell Dykes (Erin) of Birmingham, AL., Whitney Robert Dykes (Kelly) of Leesville, LA., and William Hart Dykes of Palm Harbor, FL.; great- grandchildren: Henry Dykes, Lynn Dykes, Jakob Dykes, and Zoey Dykes all of Florence, S.C.; special cousins: J.T. Hart and Jerry Hart of Eufaula, AL.; special son-in-law: Ham Dykes.
