Crapps, Mrs. Barbara

Mrs. Barbara Crapps, 82, of Eufaula, Alabama, died Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at her home in Eufaula. Mrs. Crapps was born December 12, 1937, in Tupelo, MS, to Bill and Mavis Parham. They moved to Memphis in her early teens. She married Bob Darrigan in 1954, and lived in Texas, Arkansas, and Canada before moving to Eufaula in June of 1962. She raised two sons, Tony Darrigan and Randy Darrigan. She re-married June 21, 1966 to George Crapps and they were married for 39 years until his death in 2005. Barbara served as the Director of RSVP of Barbour County, for over 37 years. RSVP of Barbour County had almost 600 volunteers throughout the county that dedicated thousands of hours of volunteer service under her leadership. During her tenure, she served as president of the Alabama Gerontological Society and the Southeast Gerontological Society. She also served on Jimmy Carter's Council of the Aged while he was President. She served on many boards including the House of Ruth, which helped abused women. Mrs. Crapps was a member of Parkview Baptist Church. She was devoted to her three grandchildren and her three great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents Bill Parham and Mavis Haskins, her husband George Crapps and her great granddaughter Jessica Darrigan. Mrs. Crapps is survived by her sons: Tony (Jane) Darrigan and Randy (Sherri) Darrigan both of Eufaula, AL; her granddaughters: Keleigh Gary of Eufaula, AL, Elizabeth Darrigan of Columbus, GA., and Savanah Lindley of Tuscaloosa, (Coker) AL; her great grandsons: Will Gary and Barrett Lindley; great granddaughter: Lilli Kate Darrigan; and her best friend Ruth Hunter. Graveside services were held Saturday, August 15, 2020, at 10 AM, at Fairview Cemetery Addition. The Rev. Glen Brock officiated with Chapman Funeral Home directing. The family will accept flowers or donations may be made to Parkview Baptist Church or your favorite charity.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.