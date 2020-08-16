Efurd, Mr. Harry

Mr. Harry Efurd, 81, of Eufaula, Alabama, died Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Medical Center Barbour. Born February 15, 1939 in Eufaula, Alabama, Harry was the son of the late Giles William and Onyx Taylor Efurd. He was preceded in death by his brother Pete and his sisters Mary and Annie Will. He was a graduate of Eufaula High School and Troy State College. He was a member of the Eufaula Jaycees from 1964 until 1973 and served as President for one term. He was a member of the Enlisted Association of the National Guard of the United States, the Enlisted National Guard Association of Alabama and the Association of the United States Army. He worked for American Buildings for 40 years, 22 of them in branch locations. He served 24 years in the Alabama Army National Guard, retiring with the rank of Sergeant Major. Harry attended First Baptist Church of Eufaula. Survivors include 1 niece: Debbie (Chuck) Dole of Eufaula, Alabama; 1 great nephew: Michael Dole of Eufaula, Alabama and several other nieces and nephews. Chapman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
